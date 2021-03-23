The Rusk Church of Christ is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic provided by the Texas Military Department (TMD). This clinic is part of the “Save our Seniors” initiative.
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 2, at Rusk Church of Christ located at 397 South Main Street in Rusk. Another vaccination clinic will be held at the same location on Friday, April 23, to give second doses to those seen at the first clinic.
Those eligible for the vaccination are people aged 50 or older and people aged 18 years and older who have underlying chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart diseases or lung diseases. Also, anyone working for a school or childcare facility is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
This is an appointment only clinic. To sign up on the Vaccine Interest Form, visit http://bit.ly/CherokeeCountyVax0402. Appointment times will be received via phone call or email. Make certain to check your email and/or voicemail for your appointment time.
Those with no computer or internet access can call (903) 683-4003 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 23 through 26 and March 29 through April 1 to schedule an appointment.
