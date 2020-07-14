Brent Dickson and Shonda McCutcheon Potter have secured spots on the ballot for the November general election, winning races in Tuesday’s primary run-off in Cherokee County, according to results posted 9:04 p.m. Tuesday by the Cherokee County Election Department.
A complete, but unofficial, tally – with all 25 precincts reporting – includes results from a March primary election, according to www.co.cherokee.tx.us
In the county sheriff’s race, Brent Dickson and Eric Long were among five candidates initially vying for the Republican nomination, while Shonda McCutcheon Potter and Dana Nolley Chancey sought the party’s bid for county tax assessor-collector in March, as did a third challenger.
Dickson received 2,452 (or 52.26 percent) of the 4,692 votes cast for sheriff, while Long received 2,240 (or 47.74) percent.
Potter secured 3,003 – or 65.60 percent – of 4,578 votes cast for tax assessor-collector, while Dana Nolley Chancey received 1,575 votes, or 34.40 percent.
There were no local contested races in the Democratic primary run-off; however, races for U.S. Senator and for the Railroad Commission seats were listed on the July 14 primary run-off ballot.
The winner of each race will secure a spot on the November ballot, representing their respective parties.
An updated version of this story will be published in the next edition of the Jacksonville Progress.
