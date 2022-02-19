Cherokee County leads its neighbors in voter participation during early voting for the March 1 Primary Election. Of the 29,345 registered voters, 6.68% had cast ballots through Feb. 17, the last date for which polling numbers were available before publication.
Nacogdoches County held the first-day lead with 2.32% of the county’s 38,392 eligible voters visiting the polls. Cherokee County trailed all neighboring counties, with 1.24%, with the exception of Angelina County with 0.5% first-day participation.
After four days of polling, Cherokee County is now followed by Anderson County, with 5.19% participation; Nacogdoches County, 4.65%; Smith, 3.93%; Rusk, 3.52%; Houston, 3.21%; and Angelina, 2.89%.
In-person voting in Cherokee County accounted for 1,886 of the ballots cast, or 6.43%. There were 73 ballots, or 0.25%, received by mail.
If the current trend continues, Cherokee County is set to exceed the voter participation in the November 2021 Constitutional Amendment election which resulted in a 9.08% participation rate. It remains to be seen if the March 1 Primary will surpass the 34.41% participation of the 2020 Primary.
The greatest voter turnout in recent years was during the 2020 General Election, a presidential election year which placed Donald Trump in the White House. The participation rate for Cherokee County at that time was 66.8%.
Early voting will continue 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, Feb. 22-25. Polling locations include Election Department offices, 138 W. 5th St, in Rusk; the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., in Jacksonville; or The River Church, 595 Marcus St., in Alto.
Primary Election Day is March 1.
