RUSK – More than a dozen employees were recognized for their service during a July 14 Cherokee County Commissioners' Court meeting.
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Judge Brenda Dominy was honored for 30 years of service, while County Elections Administrator Shannon Cornelius and Gregory Smith – a machine operator at Precinct 3 Road and Bridge – were recognized for 15 years of service.
Ten-year employees who were recognized include Kimberly Benton, Jennifer Boatman, Sandra Carroll, Bonny Martin and Gregory Ray.
Five-year employees include Tena Argenbright, Dana Chancey, Deborah Crawford, John Curtis, Andrew Dehart, Kenneth Jacobs, Karla Kellerman, Steven Kise, Kevin Lankford, Janice Stone, Rodney Wallace and Andrew Weber.
