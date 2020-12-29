Cherokee County continues to show signs of growth and development despite the current pandemic.
The State Comptroller’s office released numbers indicating tax payments to Cherokee County, as well as cities within the county, all ending the year with total payments exceeding that of 2019. There is also physical evidence of local development with several ongoing construction projects throughout the county. Some of these are rebuilding or relocation projects, while others are new construction.
Alto, which received a December payment 11.41% less than in 2019, still ended 2020 with year-to-date payments at a net gain of 1.94% more than last year.
The city will soon welcome Tractor Supply, located on Hwy. 69 just south of town.
A major project is taking shape at the Alto Independent School District. A new high school is being constructed to replace the one damaged in the tornadoes that hit Alto in April 2019. The community passed a $10.5 million bond in November 2019 to fund the construction of the new high school and gymnasium. The new facility is expected to be occupied by the spring semester of the 2021-2022 school year.
Rusk fared well in both December and year-to-date tax allocations from the state. December’s payment was 13.44% higher than the same month last year. The year-to-date tax payments to the city were up a total of 14.06%.
Rusk is also set to welcome a new business, Cline Family Medicine, in early or mid-February. Half of the 16,000 square-foot initial building of the $3 million investment will be dedicated to the medical facility with retail lease spaces flanking the clinic. Future development plans include additional retail space and multi-family housing.
Aly Bees Flowers, currently located at 24455 Hwy 69 S. in Rusk, expects to be in a new facility by mid-January. The new store will be located at 520 S. Dickinson.
The previous administration building of the Rusk State Hospital, constructed in the 1880s, is being replaced with a newly built facility. Construction continues on the two-story, 18,900 square-foot building that will house the administration department and IT staff. A new 100-bed maximum-security unit and a 100-bed non-maximum-security unit are also included in the project.
Jacksonville, which received a December 2020 payment 1.66% higher than last December, finished the year with total tax payments equal to 5.02% higher than in 2019.
There are also several ongoing construction project in and around the city.
The Jacksonville Public Safety Complex, located on the corner of S. Bolton St. and Devereaux St., is underway. A 12-14 month construction time frame was estimated with completion scheduled for summer 2021. The 27,365-square-foot complex will house both the police and fire departments’ operations offices, will serve as the central fire station, and will be home to the city’s dispatch and emergency operations center.
An 18-month-long process has brought Chik-fil-A to Jacksonville. The restaurant, popular for its chicken sandwiches, is located at 502 S. Jackson Street where the public library once stood. Marybeth Wade, owner/operator of the Jacksonville site, expects to hire approximately 90 workers. Construction is scheduled to be completed in either late spring or early summer 2021.
Other construction projects in Jacksonville include a 7-Eleven at 202 N. Jackson St., on the corner of Hwy. 135; Your Choice Urgent Care located at 1517 E. Rusk St. and Dollar General, located in the 2400 block of E. Rusk Street.
Other cities in Cherokee County have also finished well in regards to tax allocation payments from the state. New Summerfield, which received 0.66% less in December 2020 than December 2019, received payments for the year totaling 5.02% than those in 2019. The December 2020 payment to Wells was 23.74% greater than in 2019, with accumulated 2020 payments ending at 17.43% more than last year.
Cherokee County also ended the year with positive numbers, a 2.76% increase for the month of December and an overall increase of 11.25% for the year. The ongoing projects mentioned in this article do not include any of the new businesses which have already opened in Cherokee County during the 2020 calendar year.
