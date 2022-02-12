George Martin, of Alto, conducted a slide presentation for Black History Month at the courthouse annex Wednesday, Feb. 9. The topic was Black extension agents and contributions by African Americans to agriculture and farming.
Martin, who currently serves as president of the Cherokee County Historic Commission, spoke of how Black farmers owned over 16 million acres in 1910, built rural roads and were the labor force for logging.
He spoke of the Black extension agents such as J.C. Bradford, the first African American county agent in Cherokee County and Home Demonstration Agent Dorothy Rambo. He also covered vocational agricultural teachers, among others.
The presentation was given at a comfortable pace and Martin allowed for and answered questions from those present.
The photo displays set up during Martin’s presentation were to be moved to the Heritage Center of Cherokee County and Martin was scheduled to give his presentation there at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. today.
Anyone interested in Cherokee County history, specifically Black contributions to agriculture, will find the presentation and displays informative.
