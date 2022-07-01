The Cherokee County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is conducting four day camps in the month of July. These camps, running from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 6, 12, 20 and 27, are open to all Cherokee County youth from kindergarten through twelfth grade. Students do not need to be current 4-H members to participate in these day camps.
Camp topics and locations include:
• July 6 – Livestock and horse projects, County Barn, 611 Loop 456, Jacksonville
Students will learn about livestock judging, horse judging and meat judging through interactive games.
• July 13 – Food and fashion, County Barn, 611 Loop 456, Jacksonville
A friendly 4-H food challenge and food show will be conducted similar to the television show Chopped. There will also be a hands-on activity related to fashion and interior design.
• July 20 – Horticulture ID and photography, Forest Service, 1015 SE Loope 456, Jacksonville
Learning about horticulture and photography will take place a the Ruth Bowling Nichols Arboretum.
• July 27 – Community service and 4-H fun, County Barn, 611 Loop 456, Jacksonville
Students will participate in some clean-up work at the county barn. Lunch and games will be provided.
For additional information or to register, contact Kaitlyn at 9903-683-5416 or daitlyn.slover@ag.tamu.edu.
