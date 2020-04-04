The Cherokee County Genealogical Society meeting scheduled for Monday, April 13, 2020, has been canceled according to a press release from CCGS officers. The original meeting plans were for the society to meet at the Vanishing Texana Museum in downtown Jacksonville and receive a guided tour of the facility. The CCGS normally meets at the First United Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, in Jacksonville followed by light "Pot Luck" refreshments provided by CCGS members. Regular CCGS meetings are held the second Monday evening of the month, September through May.
Any plans for the cancelation of their Monday, May 11, meeting will be announced later.
During the CCGS March business meeting president Gordon Bennett gave a progress report on the cataloguing of the genealogical research collection in the Rusk Public Library made possible by the CCGS’s monetary donation that purchased a laptop computer and special software. The nominating committee appointed by Mr. Bennett at the February meeting reported a slate of officers for the June 2020-May 2021 operating year. Officer election was originally planned for the April CCGS meeting and installation was to be made in May.
Originally, Cherokee County Clerk Mrs. Laverne Lusk had been invited to speak at the CCGS May meeting.
Additionally Mr. Bennett announced that consultations with experienced researchers are being offered through the society at no charge by e-mail or telephone or written letters for anyone who needs help with their genealogical and family history research. The society officers suggested that if researching your family history and genealogy has been on your life’s to-do list, now would be an excellent time to get started with help from our CCGS membership. In this time of “social distancing” to prevent the spread of the Chinese coronavirus-19, we still have the telephone, e-mail, some free Internet Sites and old fashioned letter writing to make contact with relatives we have not heard from in a while. With students being out of school, it is an excellent family project with many learning experiences at home!”
More information about CCGS can be obtained by contacting the CCGS via e-mail to ccgs@suddenlink.net or by calling 1-903-586-0135 or via regular mail at Post Office Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas, 75766-1332. Further information about CCGS can be found at Cherokee County Genealogical Society. The new CCGS web site can be found at http://cherokeecountygenealogy.com.
CCGS dues for September 2019-May 2020 can be paid any time at a regular meeting or by regular mail. Annual CCGS membership dues are $20(single) and $25 for a two-member household. Membership includes issues of the CCGS publication, TREE TALK. Single issues of TREE TALK are also available for purchase by regular mail or e-mail. Articles and items related to Cherokee County genealogy and history can be submitted for publication in TREE TALK by contacting CCGS president and editor Gordon Bennett of Jacksonville at the e-mail and phone number above. Each issue of TREE TALK contains a list of publications available for sale by the society on Cherokee County history and the genealogy of Cherokee County, families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.