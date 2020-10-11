The Cherokee County Genealogical Society will meet in person at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 in the Community Room at the Rusk Public Library, 207 E. 6th Street. Attendees are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing. No refreshments will be served.
The program topic is a round table discussion, similar to previously successful “show and tell” programs where various society members share their experiences with various online genealogical research sites and various DNA testing companies and their DNA websites. Part of the discussion is expected to provide further explanations about the September program which was a webinar entitled, “Birds of a Feather – Y-DNA research and Group Projects.”
The presenter was Janine Cloud who was first employed by FamilyTreeDNA of Houston in 2011 where she created the Group Projects team and became its manager in 2014. Cloud, now the FTDNA event coordinator, began presenting programs about DNA in 2015. A fifth-generation Texan, Cloud is a registered member of the Cherokee Nation.
Society officers elected to serve September 2020-May 2021 include returning officers President and TREE TALK editor Gorden Bennett of Jacksonville, 1st Vice President Vivian Cates of Alto, 2nd Vice President George Martin of Alto, Historian Linda Risinger of Reklaw and Treasurer Helen Marable of Jacksonville. Janna Trotter of Rusk is the new CCGS secretary, replacing Anna Nolley of Rusk who resigned after three years of service to the society.
CCGS dues for September 2020-May 2021 can be paid at the meeting or by regular mail. Dues are $20 for an individual and $25 for a two-member household. Membership includes issues of the CGS publication TREE TALK. Single issues of TREE TALK are also available for purchase by regular mail or email. Articles and items related to Cherokee County genealogy and history can be submitted for publication in TREE TALK by contacting CCGS president and editor Gordon Bennett of Jacksonville at the email and phone number above. Each issue of TREE TALK contains a list of publications available for sale by the society on Cherokee County history and the genealogy of Cherokee County families.
More information about CCGS can be obtained by contacting CCGS via email to ccgs@suddenlink.net, by calling (903) 586-0135, or regular mail at PO Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas, 75766-1332.
Further information about CCGS can be found at the Facebook page Cherokee County Genealogical Society or the website, cherokeecountygenealogy.com.
