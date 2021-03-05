The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is returning to in-person meetings beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, in the Community Room at the Rusk Public library, 207 E 6th St., Rusk, TX 75785. No refreshments will be served.
The program topic will be “Finding and Using Old Maps in Genealogical Research” presented by CCGS President Gordon Bennett of Jacksonville. His presentation will be based on information from the internet program, “The Best Way to find Old Maps,” Episode 36 of Elevens With Lisa.” Bennett said that episode 36 can be found at Best Ways to Find Old Maps at DavidRumsey.com – Genealogy Gems (lisalouisecooke.com).
A short business meeting will proceed the program.
CCGS dues for September 2020-May 2021 can be paid at the meeting or by regular mail. Dues are $20.00 (single) and $25.00 for a two-member household. Membership includes issues of the CCGS publication, TREE TALK.
Single issues of TREE TALK are also available for purchase by regular mail or e-mail.
Articles and items related to Cherokee County genealogy and history can be submitted for publication in TREE TALK by contacting CCGS president and editor Gordon Bennett of Jacksonville at the e-mail and phone number above. Each issue of TREE TALK contains a list of publications available for sale by the society on Cherokee County history and the genealogy of Cherokee County families.
More information about CCGS can be obtained by contacting CCGS representatives via e-mail to ccgs@suddenlink.net or by calling (903) 586-0135 or via regular mail at Post Office Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas, 75766-1332.
Further information about CCGS can be found online at the Cherokee County Genealogical Society Facebook page or the CCGS website at cherokeecountygenealogy.com.
