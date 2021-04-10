The Cherokee County Genealogical Society will host an in-person meeting at 5:3 p.m. Monday, April 12, in the Community Room of the Rusk Public Library, 207 E. 6th Street. No refreshments will be served.
The program will be “The Best Ways to Search for Photos with Google Images,” a YouTube program by Lisa Louise Cooke.
The business portion of the meeting is expected to include nominations for officers of the Society for the next year, beginning Sept. 1, 2021. The election of officers is scheduled for the May 10 meeting.
CCGS dues for Sep. 2020-May 2021 can be paid at the meeting or by regular mail. Dues are $20.00 (single) and $25.00 for a two-member household.
Membership includes issues of the CCGS publication, TREE TALK. Single issues of TREE TALK are also available for purchase by regular mail or e-mail. Articles and items related to Cherokee County genealogy and history can be submitted for publication in TREE TALK by contacting CCGS president and editor Gordon Bennett of Jacksonville. Each issue of TREE TALK contains a list of publications available for sale by the society on Cherokee County history and the genealogy of Cherokee County families.
For more information about CCGS or to submit an article for publication, send email to ccgs@suddenlink.net.
CCGS can also be reached by calling (903) 586-0135 or sending mail to Post Office Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1322.
Further information about CCGS can be found on Facebook at Cherokee County Genealogical Society or the website, cherokeecountygenealogy.com.
