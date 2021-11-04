The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, in the meeting room of the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 South Henderson Street, in Rusk, which is located in first block off the south east corner of the courthouse square.
Betty Marcontell, President of the Center’s Board of Directors, will describe to CCGS members and visitors some of the resources available in the center for genealogical and historical research. Her program will be followed by tours of the center’s collections. After the tours CCGS members will be available to assist others with their genealogical research. No refreshments will be served.
The Heritage Center of Cherokee County is a cultural history museum, according to their web site. Admission is free and the center is generally open on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and by special appointment.
Some of center’s main areas of emphasis are the Caddo Indians, New Birmingham, Texas State Railroad, the forest industry, the Rusk State Hospital, the prison system, WWI and WWII uniforms. The museum has artifact collections associated with these topics.
The center was first established as the Norman Memorial Museum in 1989 to preserve the history of Cherokee County, Texas. The Board of Directors reorganized in 2003. The name of the facility was changed in 2004.
The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, September through May. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two person household. Visitors are welcome at all meetings.
For more information about the museum visit the website, www.hccc-museum.org, send mail to P. O. Box 974, Rusk, Texas, 75785; phone 903-714-8685, or send e-mail to bmarcontell@cebridge.net.
For more information on the Society, visit Cherokeecountygenealogy.com or facebook.com/CherokeeCGS. The Society can be contacted by calling 903-585-0135 or sending e-mail to ccgs@suddenlink.net. The CCGS regular mailing address is P. O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332.
