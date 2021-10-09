The Cherokee County Genealogical Society will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E 6th Street in Rusk.
Deborah Burkett PhD., of Mixon, is expected to speak about her latest book, Remembering Those Buried Beneath the Cedars, which was published earlier this year.
The book focuses on historical cemeteries located in Cherokee County and other East Texas counties. Burkett is a much sought after speaker. She is also a prolific published author, writing on multiple historical topics centered on Cherokee County and the East Texas area. Burkett will be assisted in her presentation by CCGS President Gordon Bennett and CCGS member Rev. Barbara Huggins, both of Jacksonville, who are mentioned in several chapters in the book.
The meeting room will be open beginning at 4:30 p.m. with internet connection available for an informal discussion and research session on various genealogy related topics. CCGS members will be available to assist others with their genealogical research.
For more information about the Cherokee County Genealogical Society, visit the website Cherokeecountygenealog.com, find Cherokee CGS on Facebook, call 903-585-0135 or send an e-mail to ccgs@suddenlink.net. The CCGS regular mailing address is P. O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332.
The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, September-May. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two-person household.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.