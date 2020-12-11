The Cherokee County Genealogical Society has scheduled an in person meeting beginning at 5:30 P.M., Monday, Dec. 14, in the Community Room at the Rusk Public library, 207 E 6th St., Rusk, TX 75785. Attendees are asked to wear facial masks, practice social distancing and have a temperature check. No refreshments will be served.
The program will be another version of SHOW, TELL, SHARE from the membership featuring family and community Christmas and special holiday customs.
At the end of the CCGS November meeting, CCGS President Gordon Bennett announced that for the foreseeable future the CCGS will continue to meet at the library in Rusk due to the virus pandemic and available meeting places. This is a change in the location from Jacksonville. The meeting date will remain the same, the second Monday evening of the months September through May. Since the CCGS was originally organized in Jacksonville in 1975 the meetings had been held at various locations in Jacksonville except for a few special occasions..
More information about CCGS can be obtained by contacting the CCGS via e-mail to ccgs@suddenlink.net, by calling (903) 586-0135, or via regular mail at Post Office Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas, 75766-1332. Further information about CCGS can be found on the Facebook page Cherokee County Genealogical Society or the new CCGS website, cherokeecountygenealogy.com.
CCGS dues for September 2020-May 2021 can be paid at the meeting or by regular mail. Dues are $20.00(single) and $25.00 for a two-member household. Membership includes issues of the CCGS publication, TREE TALK.
Single issues of TREE TALK are also available for purchase by regular mail or e-mail. Articles and items related to Cherokee County genealogy and history can be submitted for publication in TREE TALK by contacting CCGS president and editor Gordon Bennett of Jacksonville at the e-mail and phone number above. Each issue of TREE TALK contains a list of publications available for sale by the society on Cherokee County history and the genealogy of Cherokee County families.
