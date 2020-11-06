The Cherokee County Genealogical Society has scheduled an in person meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, in the community room at the Rusk Public Library, 207 E. 6th Street, Rusk. Attendees are asked to wear facial masks, practice social distancing and submit to a temperature check. No refreshments will be served.
The program will be presented by CCGS treasurer Helen Marable of Jacksonville. The title will be, “Saving Your Genealogy from Destruction.” Marable will be presenting suggestions for preserving all one’s hard work, the product of extensive genealogy research and what to do to prepare it to go somewhere.
CCGS dues for September 2020-May 2021 can be paid at the meeting or by regular mail. Dues are $20, single, and $25 for a two-member household. Membership includes issues of the CCGS publication, Tree Talk.
Single issues of Tree Talk are also available for purchase by regular mail or email. Articles and items related to Cherokee County genealogy or history can be submitted for publication in Tree Talk by contacting CCGS president and editor Gordon Bennett of Jacksonville at the email and phone number below.
Each issue of Tree Talk contains a list of publications available for sale by the society on Cherokee County history and the genealogy of Cherokee county families.
More information about CCGS can be obtained by contacting the CCGS via email at ccgs@sudenlink.net, or by phone, (903) 586-0135. Further information about CCGS can be found at the Facebook page Cherokee County Genealogical Society or the new website, cherokeecountygenealogy.com.
