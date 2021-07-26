Cherokee County courthouse.JPG

A total of 39 individuals have been indicted over a three month span, according tot he Cherokee County District Attorney’s office. The following is a complete list of indictments the office has provided.

Oct. 2020:

Robert A Laroche II, Jacksonville, attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child;

Jamichael Tramaine, Rusk, capital murder; and

Brandon Matthew Branton, Jacksonville, capital murder.

Nov. 2020:

Patrick Wayne Arnold, Henderson, driving while intoxicated, third or more;

Tera Jene Matheny, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;

Jose Luis Hernandez, Jacksonville, assault against a peace officer;

Eric Dwayne Paulk, Jacksonville, unlawful of a firearm;

Autumn Cornelison, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;

Austin Hutchison, Jacksonville, burglary of a building;

Javante Jones, Alto, continuous violence against the family;

Corinthian James Mallard, Jacksonville, two counts of retaliation, assault family violence with prior;

Shannon Todd Brooks, Rusk, burglary of a habitation habitualized, burglary of a building habitualized;

Tiffany Dawn Espy, Palestine, possession of a controlled substance;

Jeremi Anton Sanders, Rusk, possession of a continuous substance;

Christopher Dylon Willis, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle-enhanced; and

Jimmy Deshawn Mosley, Sr., Jacksonville, failure to appear-enhanced.

Dec. 2020:

Cameron Shead, Palestine, capital murder;

Breonna Marie Jimenez, Palestine, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon;

Tara Nicole Tartarski, AKD Tara Nicole Hood, Rusk, theft of property;

Joshua Lynn Gattis, San Augustine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, theft of property;

Cameron William Meyers, Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;

Jonathan Michael Self, rusk, burglary of building;

Deundra Bryant, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance;

Justin Lee Stevenson, Temply, possession of a controlled substance;

Brittney Leann McClain, Pleasanton, possession of a controlled substance;

Cody Randall Duecker, Bullard, theft of property;

Justin Stout, Bullard, theft of property;

Isaac Wilcox, AKA Michael Heth, Austin, possession of a controlled substance;

Keyasia Lashay Copeland, Nacogdoches, theft of property with two or more prior convictions;

Jennifer Dawn Hill, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Fredrick Whitaker, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Corinthian James Mallard, Jacksonville, assault on a peace officer, retaliation;

James Colton Sartain, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;

Alicia Dianne Mallord Neal, Rusk, failure to appear;

Jack Webb, Rusk, injury to an elderly-enhanced; assault on a peace officer-enhanced;

David Ross Ramires, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-third or more;

Madison Martin, Chandler, possession of a controlled substance;

Irving Charles Williams, Jr., Alto, six counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child contact; and

John Dwane Sanders, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon habitualized.

