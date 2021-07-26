A total of 39 individuals have been indicted over a three month span, according tot he Cherokee County District Attorney’s office. The following is a complete list of indictments the office has provided.
Oct. 2020:
Robert A Laroche II, Jacksonville, attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child;
Jamichael Tramaine, Rusk, capital murder; and
Brandon Matthew Branton, Jacksonville, capital murder.
Nov. 2020:
Patrick Wayne Arnold, Henderson, driving while intoxicated, third or more;
Tera Jene Matheny, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;
Jose Luis Hernandez, Jacksonville, assault against a peace officer;
Eric Dwayne Paulk, Jacksonville, unlawful of a firearm;
Autumn Cornelison, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;
Austin Hutchison, Jacksonville, burglary of a building;
Javante Jones, Alto, continuous violence against the family;
Corinthian James Mallard, Jacksonville, two counts of retaliation, assault family violence with prior;
Shannon Todd Brooks, Rusk, burglary of a habitation habitualized, burglary of a building habitualized;
Tiffany Dawn Espy, Palestine, possession of a controlled substance;
Jeremi Anton Sanders, Rusk, possession of a continuous substance;
Christopher Dylon Willis, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle-enhanced; and
Jimmy Deshawn Mosley, Sr., Jacksonville, failure to appear-enhanced.
Dec. 2020:
Cameron Shead, Palestine, capital murder;
Breonna Marie Jimenez, Palestine, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon;
Tara Nicole Tartarski, AKD Tara Nicole Hood, Rusk, theft of property;
Joshua Lynn Gattis, San Augustine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, theft of property;
Cameron William Meyers, Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Jonathan Michael Self, rusk, burglary of building;
Deundra Bryant, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance;
Justin Lee Stevenson, Temply, possession of a controlled substance;
Brittney Leann McClain, Pleasanton, possession of a controlled substance;
Cody Randall Duecker, Bullard, theft of property;
Justin Stout, Bullard, theft of property;
Isaac Wilcox, AKA Michael Heth, Austin, possession of a controlled substance;
Keyasia Lashay Copeland, Nacogdoches, theft of property with two or more prior convictions;
Jennifer Dawn Hill, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Fredrick Whitaker, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Corinthian James Mallard, Jacksonville, assault on a peace officer, retaliation;
James Colton Sartain, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;
Alicia Dianne Mallord Neal, Rusk, failure to appear;
Jack Webb, Rusk, injury to an elderly-enhanced; assault on a peace officer-enhanced;
David Ross Ramires, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-third or more;
Madison Martin, Chandler, possession of a controlled substance;
Irving Charles Williams, Jr., Alto, six counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child contact; and
John Dwane Sanders, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon habitualized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.