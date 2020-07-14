The Cherokee County Grand Jury met and returned 31 indictments, including three sealed indictments, May 19.
According to the District Attorney's Office, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, courthouse hours have been limited, creating a backup in posting the Grand Jury Indictments.
“We are working diligently to get back on schedule to provide Grand Jury Indictments in a more timely manner,” the District Attorney's office stated.
Among the May 19 indictments was one for Keuina Roshell Paul, who was arrested June 10 by Athens Police on charges of murder and aggravated assault based on a Feb. 16 incident in which she was reported to have run over a Jacksonville woman in the parking lot of a local eatery.
A murder charge was filed after the victim – who had been pregnant – subsequently lost her unborn baby.
The following is a complete list of indictments provided by the Cherokee County District Attorney's office:
Melvin Shedd Jr., two counts of possession of child pornography;
Aaron John Woods, forgery – inancial instrument and burglary of a building;
A sealed indictment for possession of a controlled substance;
David Wayne Abell, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance;
A sealed indictment for possession of a controlled substance;
Andrew Martin, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver;
Curtis Randall Hilton, possession of a controlled substance;
Christopher Scott, driving while intoxicated – third or more count, enhanced;
Jonathan Burke, forgery;
William Edward Page III, driving while intoxicated – third or more offense (habitualized);
Michelle Vetsavong, possession of a controlled substance;
Ronnie Joe Goff, possession of a controlled substance
Brandon Rodgers, possession of a controlled substance;
Miranda M Hammonds, possession of a controlled substance;
Eugenio Castro, burglary of a building;
Krystal Deann Rocka, driving while intoxicated with child passenger;
Melvin C. Elam, theft with previous convictions – enhanced;
Treon Oneal Scot, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Simon Vasquez Torres, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
A sealed indictment for possession of a controlled substance;
Klebert M. Bellanger, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence;
Travis Neal Crockett, attempted sexual assault;
Arthur Wayne Arnold, assault/family violence with previous conviction;
Kevin Wade Bradley, continuous family violence;
Scott Coe, aggravated assault/family violence – enhanced, with prior conviction;
Gregory Paul Davenport, continuous family violence;
Robbie Lynn Wallace, burglary of a habitation; and
Nubia Ramos-Dominguez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
