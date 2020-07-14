The Cherokee County Grand Jury met and returned 34 indictments, including three sealed indictments, on April 21, 2020.
According to an employee at the county's District Attorney's Office, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “courthouse hours have been limited, creating a backup in posting the Grand Jury Indictments. We are working diligently to get back on schedule to provide Grand Jury Indictments in a more timely manner.”
The following is a complete list of indictments provided by the Cherokee County District Attorney's office:
A sealed indictment for misapplication of trust funds and for two counts of theft of property;
William Joseph Solis, attempted assault of a police officer and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;
Jason Shane Wallace, theft of metals;
Megan Lynn Jones, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, abandoning/ endangering a child – criminal negligence;
Adrian Bernard Lacy, tampering with physical evidence;
Eric Ray Smith Jr., possession of a controlled substance;
Derrick Deshaun Reed, possession of a controlled substance – enhanced;
Matthew Austin Lennan, driving while intoxicated – third or more offense;
Maleeque Riden, assault against a police officer;
Christopher Crockett, driving while intoxicated – third or more offense;
Brent Taylor, unlawful possession of a firearm;
Juan Amezquita Perez Jr., possession of a controlled substance;
Eric Dwayne Paulk, possession of a controlled substance;
Kelli Elise McCarty, possession of a controlled substance;
Chance Kelly Burns, abandoning a child;
Cherri Breaux, abandoning a child;
Brandon Jones, burglary of a building and/or theft of an elderly;
Carl Moore, burglary of a building and/or theft of an elderly;
Gustavo Sotelo, possession of a controlled substance;
Michael Ross, felon in possession of a firearm by a felon – enhanced;
Robert Lee Cheney, possession of a controlled substance;
Therron Court Bryan, possession of a controlled substance;
Krystina Collins, prohibited item in a correctional facility;
Cesia Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance;
Emmanual Attaway, possession of a controlled substance;
Jessica Lynn White, possession of a controlled substance;
Toni Sager, theft of property, valued between $2,500 - $30,000;
A sealed indictment for forgery;
Ruben Martinez, possession of a controlled substance – enhanced;
A sealed indictment for possession of a controlled substance;
Arthur Joseph Hicks IV, burglary of a building;
Randy Duffield Jr., burglary of a building; and
Jarmon Lamar Williams, continuous family violence.
