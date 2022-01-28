New officers were announced by the Cherokee County Historical Commission to serve the 2022-2023 term. These are George Martin, Chairman; Jayanna Davis, Vice Chair; and Patsy Lassiter, Secretary.
The members of the commission extend special thanks to outgoing chairman Nadine Locke for her leadership and contributions.
The Cherokee County Historical Commission exists to document and preserve the rich history of Cherokee County.
The public is welcome at the CCHC office, located at 138 W. 5th St, in Rusk, whic is open from 1-4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday.
To contact the CCHC, call 903-683-9680 during hours of operation, or send an email to cchc@cocherokee.org.
For more information, visit the Cherokee County Historical Society Facebook page.
