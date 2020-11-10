The Cherokee County Jail was cited for five violations by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in a report dated Oct. 15, placing it on the list of non-compliant jails.
The first violation refers to an inmate placed in administrative separation for a period exceeding the 30 day reassessment period by one to six days.
The second infraction stated an assessment for a newly admitted inmate was not completed.
The third offense noted staff consistently exceeded the 30- to 90-day reassessment time frame by one to five days.
The fourth violation was for a list of maintenance issues including mold in showers and on a walk-in cooler door, a lack of water or hot water at various sinks, an inoperable intercom, lights out in cells and dayroom area, a broken but functional smoke detector, food stored on the cooler floor and bedding stored on the floor.
The final infraction was for documentation that failed to show inmates are allowed one hour of supervised recreation at least three days per week.
Non-compliant jails remain listed until they rectify violations and pass reinspection.
Corrections have been made in response to the inspection findings, though maintenance issues are still being rectified, according to Sheriff Brent Dickson. Those should be completed by the end of next week.
Inspectors informed Dickson they would return in 45 days for reinspection.
Dickson was sworn into office just weeks prior to the inspection which led to the Cherokee County Jail being found non-compliant.
“I walk through most of the jail on a daily basis looking at things, checking with the inmates, seeing how things are going, and some of the items were already in the works,” Dickson said of corrections being made regarding the inspection’s findings.
Dickson also stated some of the kitchen duties are contracted out and he had already spoken with contractors.
As for his own staff, Dickson said four individuals had been reprimanded for the infractions.
