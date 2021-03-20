The Cherokee County Jail reopened visitation Tuesday, March 16, in accordance with the order issued by Governor Greg Abbott to reopen the state.
In conjunction with the Cherokee County Health Department, the jail has developed a COVID Visitation Plan which has been approved by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. This plan was instituted for the continued safety of inmates and jail staff.
Visitation will be implemented with symptom screening of all public visitors, who must submit to a temperature check and wear a mask or face covering. Social distancing will be maintained in the visitation lobby.
The visitation area will be disinfected following each visit.
Inmates will be limited to two 15-minute visits per week and the county will limit each inmate to one visitor per visitation session.
The normal 20-minute visitation was reduced to 15 minutes to provide time for sanitizing the phones and chairs between visits while allowing as many visitors as possible during each visitation period.
As no one under 17 is allowed without a parent or guardian, they will not be able to visit inmates at this time.
There are 13 phones, but in order to maintain proper distancing only every other phone will be utilized. This leaves a total of six available phones during a visitation session.
The schedule for visitation is as follows:
Female visitation: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 1-3 p.m. Saturdays;
Male visitation: 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays, and 3-5 p.m. Saturdays.
