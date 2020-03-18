Cherokee County Jr. Livestock Show canceled

The 2020 Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show scheduled for March 25 - 28, 2020 has officially been canceled.
"This was a difficult, but wise decision," said Expo Board President Bart Bauer. "Our main priority is keeping our kids safe and healthy. Our future leaders have spent endless hours perfecting their projects for, in some cases, up to two years. The Expo Board and its numerous volunteers are actively pursuing avenues to reward our exhibitors. Please be patient as we work to create viable solutions in order to reward these young people who have achieved great things through agriculture. We still need your help!"
More information on ways to contribute will come via telephone, Facebook, cherokeecountyexpo.org and/or the US Post Office.
