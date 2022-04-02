The Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show is the culmination of months of work for many students. The 73rd annual Show will conclude today with the sale of livestock at 3 p.m., immediately followed by the sale of shop projects. Other events today include the Queen’s contest, beginning at 1 p.m., and awards, scheduled for 2 p.m.
The Junior Livestock Show kicked off Wednesday with baked goods, photography and horticultural contests. There was an explosion of entries for both the baked goods and photography contests, competitions which first appeared at the CCJLS in 2019. With 60 entries in the photography competition and 70 for baked goods, judging took longer this year than expected to complete their tasks.. Organizers were already discussing the possibility of additional judging panels for next year. Each panel of judges would focus on an either the junior or senior class, allowing the judging to be completed in a timely manner.
The CCJLS introduced an Exceptional Kids Stock Show this year, which also took place on opening day with five participants.
Several livestock events took place over the course of the next two days. These included swine, meat pen rabbits, poultry, dairy, rabbits, horses, shop, goats, lambs, pen of commercial heifers, beef and horse speed events.
Students from FFA and 4-H organizations across Cherokee County have competed in this year’s show. Participating organizations included Alto FFA, Bluebonnet 4-H, Cloverleaf 4-H, Bullard FFA, Jacksonville FFA, Lookout 4-H, New Summerfield FFA, New Summerfield 4-H, Rusk FFA, Troup FFA, Wells FFA and Wells 4-H.
The Cherokee County Stock Show & Exposition board organizes the annual junior livestock show and hosts the annual sale. Each year the Exposition raises thousands of dollars for Cherokee County youth and awards scholarships. There are over 500 participants annually in the Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show, with foot traffic totaling over 5,000 from the east Texas area. Proceeds from the show are used to enhance the scholarship program.
The Exposition board extends thanks to all the show supporters and sponsors.
The Progress will produce a special supplement later this month with full coverage of the 2022 Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show, including participants and their placements, grand and reserve grand champions and photos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.