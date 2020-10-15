featured Cherokee County jury duty cancelled From Staff Reports Oct 15, 2020 5 hrs ago Be advised. Jury duty currently set for Monday, Oct. 19, in the 2nd District Court, located in Rusk, has been cancelled.Those who have received summons from the 2nd District Court for this date need not report. Tags Jury Duty Summons Need Law District Court Rusk Cherokee County Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries RAY, Max KINNAMON, Evelyn DEFOOR, Nancy Castillo, Esther ALBRIGHT, Jack Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJacksonville announces Chick-fil-A arrivalJacksonville Public Library temporarily shelvedSign vandalized: Tensions rise leading to electionNumber of new COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County on the declineLocal author wins award for memoir of father's WWII experiencesSonic scares up a couple of new Halloween-inspired shakesBuilding collapses in downtown RuskJacksonville Fire Department has a new life saver on its teamJacksonville ISD discontinues distance learningTWC will require those on unemployment to search for jobs beginning in Nov. Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
