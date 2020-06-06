RUSK – County leaders will meet in regular session, 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at the Cherokee County Courthouse in Rusk.
According to a meeting agenda, the Commissioner's Court will:
• Consider laying utility lines in each Precinct;
• Consider approval of Cherokee County Sheriff Department monthly report;
• Consider approval of Lots 1-7 of Duplichain Contractors Subdivision No. 1, in Block No. 5 of the John Durst Survey, Abstract No. 15, Cherokee County, Texas:
• Consider approval for Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Traylor to purchase clay from Pat Ezell;
• Discuss long-term goals and planning for Cherokee County; and
• Consider approval of consent agenda which includes authorizing payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds, along with a May monthly report from Pct. 2 Constable Jack White.
