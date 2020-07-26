CHEROKEE COUNTY – County leaders will consider a resolution regarding funds from the state for a county transportation infrastructure grant program during a 9 a.m. Cherokee County Commissioners' Court meeting Tuesday in Rusk.
According to a meeting agenda, Cherokee county is eligible for up to $341,644 through the Texas Department of Transportation program.
The court also will:
• Consider laying utility lines in each precinct;
• Consider approval for Chief Deputy David Womack to purchase his duty weapon for his retirement;
• Consider an agreement with TxDOT for the County Transportation Infrastructure grant;
• Consider approval for impostion of optional fees for Calendar Year 2021;
• Consider a lease agreement with Cables Strong Aircraft Holdings for Hanger No. 25;
• Consider approval of new month-to-month rental agreement documents for the County Airport;
• Consider approval of CARES Act Grant Agreement through TxDOT Aviation; and
• Consider approval of a consent agenda featuring meeting minutes; reports from the county auditor and county treasurer; approval of Lots 1-3 Park Lake Subdivision in Block No. 30 of the Jose Pineda Grant Abstract No. 41, Cherokee County, Texas – No Roads; and authorizing payment of the bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
