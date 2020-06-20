RUSK – The Cherokee County Commissioner's Court will meet in regular session, 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
According to a meeting agenda, the court will:
• Consider laying utility lines in each precinct;
• Consider approval of job descriptions for Secretary II/ Deputy Court Recorder and Court Administrator II;
• Consider acceptance of the annual financial report for the year ended Sept. 2019;
• Hear presentation from Cherokee County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Lee Flowers;
• Consider approval for district attorney to apply for grant funds from the Office of the Governor to cover cost for forensic testing of physical evidence in the amount of $30,000 (rant application number 417-4401);
• Discuss long-term planning and goals for Cherokee County; and
• Consider approval of a consent agenda that includes Commissioner's Court meeting minutes; monthly county auditor, county treasurer and county treasurer investment reports; approval of Norton private cemetery and Nguyen private cemetery; approval of replat of Lots 2-4 into Lots 3A and 3B of Cumberland Ridge Subdivision for which the plat has already been approved by Smith County – no roads; and authorize the payment of bills, payroll and transfer funds.
