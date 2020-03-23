RUSK – The lobby at the Cherokee County Appraisal District has been closed to the public, effective immediately.
Chief Appraiser Lee Flowers made the announcement Monday afternoon, adding that the department “will monitor the situation on a week-to-week basis” due to concerns regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The measure has been taken “in order to protect at-risk employees and employees who have loved ones who are at risk,” he said, adding that patrons are encouraged to use the CCAD website – www.cherokeecad.com – or phone the staff at 903-683-2296.
Residents may mail tax payments to the Cherokee County Appraisal District, P.O. Box 494, Rusk TX 75785.
They also may utilize the drop slot located at the right of the office's main entrance, he said. “We will mail receipts to those who use the drop slot.”
Additionally, residents may make a tax payment via the appraisal district website.
“If you need to pay by phone using electronic check, debit or credit card please contact 877-891-9389,” Flowers said.
For other applications or documents a resident needs to submit, either mail to the appraisal office or use the drop slot, he added.
