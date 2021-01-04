Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence located on Hwy 175 after receiving a call of an assault. The caller stated she had beaten in her face with an arrow.
Arriving on scene, deputies located Jason Morris at his camper. Morris presented a weapon and barricaded himself inside the camper, throwing gas on the camper and threatening to set it on fire.
Following a two-hour standoff and the use of a “large amount of pepper spray,” Morris exited the camper and was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post.
Morris was jailed on two evading arrest warrants, as well as charges of aggravated assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat on a public servant and resisting arrest.
