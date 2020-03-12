A Cherokee County Master Gardener conference scheduled for Saturday, March 14, in Jacksonville has been cancelled, as event organizers take precautions in light of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Kim Benton, county AgriLife Extension horticulturist, said the group – which is under the AgriLife umbrella – made the announcement publicly late Wednesday on social media.
The conference will continue as normal next spring, Benton said.
