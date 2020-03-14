CHEROKEE COUNTY – While local county and district officials have cancelled trial dockets and jury selection in response to Governor Greg Abbott declaration of a State of Disaster in Texas due to COVID-19, county offices will remain open for business.
“We’re going to do everything we can to ensure the continuity of our local government … we’re being smart, but plan on the government to keep right on working,” said Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis, adding, “people can still come and do regular business at the courthouse.”
Courthouse employees are redoubling efforts to create a healthier environment, taking “practical, non-pharmaceutical measures,” Davis said.
“We’re asking people to use good common sense, the same you would when trying to avoid the flu,” he said. Meanwhile, “we’re monitoring this all the time,” he added.
Second District Court Judge Chris Day said his court and that of the 369th District “got our directive from above, basically (telling) us to not have jury trials for the remainder of the month” as a means of keeping down the number of large bodies of people who are meeting during this time.
Of the three juries scheduled in upcoming weeks, one has cancelled, the parties of a second have reached an agreement, and a third jury – slated for March 30 – “will be the one impacted by the statewide directive,” he said.
“So, if someone had jury summons for Second District Court for the next two weeks, those panels are cancelled. The May 30 one has not been cancelled yet; I will make a decision on Monday,” he said.
Regarding the 369th District Court, he said, that “Judge Michael Davis didn’t have anything scheduled in Cherokee County, but may have had something in his other counties.”
In the Cherokee County Court-at-Law, court has been cancelled for three large dockets scheduled for the remainder of March, according to court coordinator Karla Kellerman.
They include a March 17 attorney general docket, a March 20 CPS docket and a March 23 jury selection.
Updates regarding the County Court-at-Law will be posted on the court’s page, found at www.co.cherokee.tx.us, in the drop-down menu under “county offices.”
