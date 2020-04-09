CHEROKEE COUNTY – Residents have expressed concerns about what they call a lack of information being released regarding confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cherokee County, where seven cases have been confirmed by local health officials.
The Jacksonville Progress has fielded calls, emails and social media questions about why the location of these cases are being withheld, and the paper has reached out to both the Cherokee County Public Health Department and NET Health.
According to a statement from NET Health public information officer Terrance Ates, “emergency preparedness and response activities in Cherokee County are a function of the county government,” while “NET Health provides Disease Surveillance in Smith, Anderson, Henderson, Van Zandt, Rains, Wood and Gregg Counties.”
Both departments, as well as those throughout the country, rely on national and state guidelines in dealing with the pandemic, but each has established protocol on releasing information, based on each county's population.
A CCPHD release issued at the beginning of the month addresses the issue of released information, citing HIPPA law – which protects the privacy of individuals and their medical information – and notes that an individual's personal decision to release information was separate from local protocol: “It was not a part of the processes used by public health officials to release their name, city of residence or any other identifying information.”
However, on Wednesday, CCPHD emergency preparedness and disease surveillance branch manager Grace Mikhail said county health officials “understand the concern of the community, and we will continue to release the number of cases reported in the County.”
Community health and safety remains a top priority, and “this includes the health and safety of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. When and/or if there is an increase in confirmed cases reported, CCPHD will have more data and will reevaluate the information being released,” she said.
In the meantime, she added, “Cherokee County currently has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19. CCPHD will continue to report and investigate laboratory-confirmed cases of (the virus).”
Individuals with confirmed cases “have been tested by a health care provider who has submitted, received and reported the positive test result,” Mikhail said. “The cases are interviewed for further information regarding travel history, signs and symptoms, and contacts they may have interacted with.”
Additionally, those individuals who have identified as having contact with a confirmed case are contacted and interviewed as well, she said, noting that “there may be individuals who are not contacts of a confirmed case that have the virus and are asymptomatic, have mild symptoms, or have not had a COVID-19 test performed.”
Mikhail also addressed how, as time passes, the number of testings or confirmed case may appear to rise at an alarming rate. These figures are impacted by the number of tests done as well as how quickly results are reported back to health facilities.
In Cherokee County, COVID-19 testing is available at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital and UT Health – Jacksonville, as well as at several clinics throughout the county, she said.
“Healthcare providers will make the determination whether or not to obtain testing on an individual,” she said, as “testing capability at this time is still limited and testing of asymptomatic individuals is currently not recommended; however there may be providers who will test those who are asymptomatic based on certain risk factors.”
At this time, “18 private and hospital labs are offering COVID-19 testing: Quest, CPL, Mayo, LabCorp, ARUP, BioReference, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Advanced Genomics, Dallas LTCH LLC, Baylor Scott & White, Memorial Hermann, Metroplex Hospital, Texas Health, Valley Baptist, Doctors Hospital at White Rock Lake, Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center, Central Texas Medical Center and Rollins Brook Community Hospital,” Mikhail said. “Response time for results can vary between labs due to availability of supplies and lab capacity. Some individuals may receive results sooner than others. For an accurate estimation of lab turn-around time, the private lab or hospital performing the test would have to release information regarding their organization’s capacity for testing.
