CHEROKEE COUNTY – Sheriff's officials continue to seek information from the public in the death of a Jacksonville man whose body was recovered early Friday morning in the northern part of the county.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Investigator Brent Dickson, the deceased man was identified as Randy Davenport, 25, who was believed to be the victim of an apparent homicide.
Davenport's body was recovered near the intersection of County Road 3906 and 3901 after the department received a 911 call regarding a man lying in the road.
When deputies arrived, “they observed a white male in the road, with blood in the area,” said CCSO Captain Fred Butler, who said the man was unresponsive and EMS was called to the scene.
Dickson said no cause of death has yet been determined, and that the case remains under investigation.
It is the first homicide the department has handled for the year; the last murder reported to county officials was in 2018 in Maydelle, he said.
Meanwhile, “we're following up on every lead we come across,” Dickson said, asking that residents with any information please contact the sheriff's office at 903-683-2271 or Crime Stoppers, 903-586-7867.
