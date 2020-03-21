RUSK – County leaders will discuss Cherokee County's response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic during a 9 a.m. regular Commissioners' Court meeting Tuesday at the courthouse in Rusk.
Officials “have been monitoring this on an hourly basis to see where we're at,” County Judge Chris Davis said earlier in the week. “This isn't anything we're taking lightly … we're just trying to keep people safe.”
According to a meeting agenda, the court also will:
• Consider laying utility lines in each Precinct;
• Hear from Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Judge Rodney Wallace, who will read a proclamation to the court;
• consider approval of an interlocal agreement with the City of Troup and Precinct 4;
• Discuss and approve Cherokee County's over-axle and over-gross weight tolerance permit bond for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles;
• Consider approval of resolution to support Habitat for Humanity of Smith County to apply for an affordable housing program grant;
• Consider approval of proclamation to declare the month of April as Child Abuse Awareness Month;
• Consider approval of budget amendments for Road and Bridge Precinct 1, 2, 3 and 4 carryovers from the 2019 fiscal year; and
• Consider approval of a consent agenda which includes payment of bills, payroll and transfer funds, as well as a 2019 yearly report and racial profiling report from Precinct 4 Constable Jamie Beene.
