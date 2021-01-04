Cherokee County on par with neighboring counties in COVID-19 immunizations

As of 3:13 p.m. Sunday, 534 individuals in Cherokee County had received their first immunization injection of COVID-19 vaccine, according to information compiled by the Texas Health and Human Services Department.
Of the approximately 1,500 doses received in the county late last month, 35.6% have been injected into bodies.
While this figure lags behind the state average — 789,925 doses of the vaccine have been sent to Texas, with 377,050 (47.7%) people having received their first shot — it is in line with several of the neighboring counties.
Henderson County healthcare providers have administered 550 vaccinations, while Cherokee is well ahead of Rusk (283), Houston (237) and Anderson (205) counties in the total number of vaccinations that have been given.
Two hundred fifty three of Texas' 254 counties have participated in the vaccination program at this point.
