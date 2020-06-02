CHEROKEE COUNTY – Several individuals, and one group will be recognized during a 7 p.m. awards ceremony Momday honoring this year's stock show participants.
The June 8 event, sponsored by the Cherokee County Stock Show and Exposition, Inc., will be held at the showbarn on Loop 456 in Jacksonville. Among the awards distributed are several scholarships and Club of the Year, with the winner of this year's Queen's Contest and her court also announced.
This year's stock show – originally slated March 25-28 –was canceled as part of the organization's response to a national COVID-19 pandemic that had been announced a week or two before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.