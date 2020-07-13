Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at various sites throughout Cherokee County for a primary run-off election that includes races for county sheriff and county tax assessor-collector.
Sites include:
• Precinct 12 – Gallatin Community Center, 626 S. Chandler St. in Gallatin
• Precincts 13 & 14 – Craft Baptist Church, County Road 1616 (just off U.S. Highway 69) in Jacksonville
• Precinct 15 – First Christian Church, 1920 Beaumont St. in Jacksonville
• Precincts 22, 23 & 24 – Salem Baptist Church, 1500 FM 241 South in Rusk
• Precinct 25 – The River Church, 264 Rusk Ave. in Wells (formerly Wells Dairy Queen)
• Precincts 26 & 27 – The River Church, 595 Marcus St. (U.S. Highway 69) in Alto
• Precinct 28 – Assembly of God Church, 6010 U.S. Highway 84 West in Maydelle
• Precincts 32 & 34 – Mount Selman Methodist Church, 135 County Road 3701 in Bullard
• Precinct 33 – East Lake Baptist Church, 153 Eastdale Lane (FM 346 and Eastdale Lane) in Bullard
• Precincts 35, 36, 37 & 38 – Cove Springs Community Church, 4948 U.S. Hwy. 175 West in Jacksonville
• Precincts 42, 43 & 44 – Norman Activity Center, 526 E. Commerce St. in Jacksonville
• Precincts 45 & 47 – New Summerfield First Baptist Church, 201 Church St. in New Summerfield
• Precincts 46 & 48 – Blackjack Baptist Church, 18214 Texas Highway 110 North in Blackjack
