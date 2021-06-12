The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for adolescents 12 – 17 years of age at Cherokee County Public Health Department. Everyone 12 years of age and older is encouraged to get vaccinated.
Although fewer children have been infected with COVID-19 compared to adults, children can and do become infected and get sick with COVID-19. Children also spread the virus to others who may be at increased risk for severe illness from the virus.
Like adults, adolescents will need two doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The second dose will be given at least 21 days after the first. The first dose starts building the immunity to COVID-19 and the second dose maximizes and completes that protection.
By getting the vaccine, Texans are doing their part to get our lives back to normal. The vaccines protect you and those around you and help keep people out of the hospital.
Contact Cherokee County Public Health Department at (903) 586-6191 ext 11, 12 or 13 for more information about adolescent COVID-19 vaccines or to get you or your child scheduled for vaccinations. All COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge.
