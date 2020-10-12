Flu season is approaching just like every other year, but this season presents a new challenge – the overlapping COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cherokee County Public Health Department, at 803 College Ave., is hosting a drive-thru flu clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 in the back-parking lot located off Prather St.
“To help members of our community obtain their important annual flu shot while maintaining social distancing and protecting everyone from possible exposure to COVID-19, Cherokee County Public Health Department is offering a special drive-thru flu clinic for the general public,” said Allison Hale, the executive director of CCPHD.
Flu vaccine will be available to anyone 6 months and older for only $10 a shot. A limited number of high-dose flu shots are available for those 65 years and older. There is no cost for those with Medicaid, CHIP or Medicare. Please have your Medicare card and driver’s license available. CCPHD is accepting donations of canned good that will be given to HOPE for the bags of groceries program.
“Anyone who has not been vaccinated for the flu is encouraged to drive-thru and get their flu shot,” said Hale.
Influenza is a serious respiratory infection caused by a virus, which spreads easily from person to person. Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle aches, headache and sore throat. Although many people affected with the flu are sick for a week or less, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated over 410,00 people were hospitalized with the flu last year and up to 62,000 died as a result of the flu.
We know that a bad flu season can send many people to the hospital. The big concern for this flu season is that having two competing viruses – flu and COVID-19 – both very contagious and with the potential to send many people to the hospital, which could potentially overtax our hospitals and medical staff.
Getting a flu shot helps protect you from the flu, so you do not have to worry about becoming infected with the flu and COVID-19 and it also decreases the burden on our healthcare system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.