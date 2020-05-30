About a dozen people were present as the Cherokee County Commissioners Court met Tuesday, marking the “soft opening” of the county courthouse, according to county officials.
To ensure health precautions were upheld as part of the county's response to the national COVID-19 pandemic, personnel monitored visitors at two entry points into the courthouse.
“We've been taking temperatures and handing masks to people who didn't have one,” said County Judge Chris Davis, adding that overall, “everybody we have dealt with has been just really nice, really understanding. And we're looking forward to opening up soon.”
The full court was present for Tuesday's meeting, approving a variety of items, including:
• Renewal of health insurance and life insurance for county employees for the 2020-21 fiscal year;
• Approved a clarification of policy, dated July 23, 2018, for retiree health insurance – according to County Clerk Laverne Lusk, policy now lists a specific termination date through Dec. 31 of this year.
• Approved the continuation of a county-specific incentive program for Cherokee County employees;
• Adopted a resolution addressing unclaimed capital credits received from elective cooperatives;
• Approved the Norman Activity Center in Jacksonville as a temporary early voting site for a run-off primary election slated July 14; and
• Approved a consent agenda that featuring Commissioner's Court meeting minutes; monthly reports from Precinct 2 Constable Jack White, the county auditor and the county treasurer; along with authorizing payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
County leaders discussed the most recent information regarding the county's response to COVID-19 pandemic during the meeting, Lusk said.
