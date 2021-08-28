The Cherokee County Public Health Department reported 412 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, stating it was the highest active case count in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. That number was topped by 450 active cases on Thursday, the last day for which data was available at the time of this reporting.
Schools have been in session for less than two weeks and confirmed cases of COVID-19 have interfered with the normal operations of schools in at least two districts in Cherokee County.
Wells ISD sent out notification Tuesday that all campuses would be closed until Monday, Aug. 30, due to several positive COVID-19 cases. The notice stated the district would be performing deep cleaning and disinfection. All athletic events were canceled until Tuesday, Aug. 31. Practices were also suspended until Monday, Aug. 30.
In Rusk, the parents of students at G.W. Bradford were asked to keep their children at home until after the Labor Day holiday and return on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The cause for the request was reportedly due to a large number of both staff and students who tested positive for COVID-19. The school is remaining open for students who cannot remain at home.
The number of people in Cherokee County age 12 and older who are fully vaccinated rose from 17,629 on Aug. 19 to 18,229 on Aug. 26. This percentage of the county, 33.89%, still falls short of the state-wide average of 56.17%, as reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The silver lining in local COVID-19 news is the number of deaths has not increased, but remains at 54.
The Cherokee County Public Health Department also reported COVID-19 recoveries at 4,890, indicating 232 people have recuperated between Aug. 19 and Aug. 26.
For state-wide or a by county report on COVID-19 cases or vaccination rates, visit dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/AdditionalData.aspx.
