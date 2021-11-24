The filing period for the 2022 Texas Primary Elections Candidate opened Nov. 13, allowing candidates to file with their respective party chairs for a place on the March 1, 2022 primary ballot.
The Cherokee County Republican Party hosted a filing day Nov. 20, just one week after election filing opened. The three hour event resulted in one new candidate for office and eight candidates filing for re-election to their current positions.
The individual seeking to obtain a position in county government is Dean Dublin. He has filed to run for the office of County Judge.
Those who filed seeking re-election include:
Alison Dotson, District Clerk;
John Earle, Republican County Chair;
Philip Grimes, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3;
Laverne Lusk, County Clerk;
Chris Morgan, County Surveyor;
Janice Stone, County Court at Law;
Rubby Tosh, Precinct 23 Chair; and
Rodney Wallace, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4.
The filing period remains open through 6 p.m .Monday, Dec. 13.
To file for office as a Republican candidate, send an email to johnearlegop@gmail.com.
To file for office as a Democratic candidate, send email to info@cherokeecountytexasdemocrats.org.
To view a list of candidates who have filed, visit the Texas Secretary of State’s portal, candidate.texas-election.com/Elections/getQualifiedCandidatesInfo.do
Early voting for the March 1, 2022 Primary Elections begins Monday, Feb. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.