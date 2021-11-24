Republicans.jpg

Cherokee County Republican Party candidates who filed Nov. 20 for the March 1 Primary Election included (from left) Dean Dublin, Alison Dotson, Chris Morgan, Phillip Grimes, Laverne Lusk, Robby Tosh, John Earle, (not pictured) Janice Stone and Rodney Wallace.

The filing period for the 2022 Texas Primary Elections Candidate opened Nov. 13, allowing candidates to file with their respective party chairs for a place on the March 1, 2022 primary ballot.

The Cherokee County Republican Party hosted a filing day Nov. 20, just one week after election filing opened. The three hour event resulted in one new candidate for office and eight candidates filing for re-election to their current positions.

The individual seeking to obtain a position in county government is Dean Dublin. He has filed to run for the office of County Judge.

Those who filed seeking re-election include:

Alison Dotson, District Clerk;

John Earle, Republican County Chair;

Philip Grimes, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3;

Laverne Lusk, County Clerk;

Chris Morgan, County Surveyor;

Janice Stone, County Court at Law;

Rubby Tosh, Precinct 23 Chair; and

Rodney Wallace, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4.

The filing period remains open through 6 p.m .Monday, Dec. 13.

To file for office as a Republican candidate, send an email to johnearlegop@gmail.com.

To file for office as a Democratic candidate, send email to info@cherokeecountytexasdemocrats.org.

To view a list of candidates who have filed, visit the Texas Secretary of State’s portal, candidate.texas-election.com/Elections/getQualifiedCandidatesInfo.do

Early voting for the March 1, 2022 Primary Elections begins Monday, Feb. 14.

