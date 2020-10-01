More than a dozen Cherokee County residents were among the numerous graduates in August from Tyler Junior College School of Nursing and Health Sciences programs.
According to a release, the school had 124 August graduates from its nursing programs: 18 from its associate degree paramedic-RN transition program, 63 from its vocational nursing program in Tyler, 17 from its vocational nursing program in Rusk; and 26 from its vocational nursing program at TJC North in Lindale.
Local residents receiving degrees include:
Associate Degree Nursing, Paramedic-RN Transition – James Ward of Jacksonville
Vocational Nursing, Tyler – Patrick Black of Bullard; Tiffany N. Botello of Jacksonville; Elonda N. Epps of Jacksonville; Amaya M. Finley of Jacksonville
Vocational Nursing, Rusk – Verenice Adame of Jacksonville; Kelsey R. Baker of Maydelle; Tracy D. Baker of Maydelle; Laura J. Barajas of Jacksonville; Calleshia D. Dearman of Rusk; Rachel Jiles of Troup; Kinsey M. Knott of Rusk; Mark A. Mitchell of Rusk; Daisy Pineda of Bullard; Jordan A. Skinner of Rusk; Hailey P. Stanford of Rusk; Maria S. Vargas of Jacksonville; Sara Welch of Troup; and Tianay D. Woodruff of Bullard
There were no Cherokee County residents listed among those who graduated from the Vocational Nursing at TJC North in Lindale, according to a release from the college.
For more information on TJC nursing programs, go to TJC.edu/nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.