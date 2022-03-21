Cherokee County residents should brace for possibility of rough weather

Cherokee County is included in a large area of East Texas and western Louisiana that is a part of an enhanced area for severe weather beginning late Monday afternoon and lasting into Tuesday. The severe weather is associated with a strong storm system that will be moving through the area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, La.
The region includes the Tyler, Longview, Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Shreveport areas and extends westward into central Texas.
The threat includes the possibility of isolated tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds primarily along the Interstate 20 corridor and southward.
Cherokee County is included in a Wind Advisory that begins at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon and ends at 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
In addition, a flash flood watch will be in effect starting at 7 p.m. Monday and lasting through 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Excessive run off from heavy rains could force rivers, streams and creeks out of their banks and cause flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.
The severe and flash flood threat should diminish from west to east on Tuesday as the system begins to move out.
