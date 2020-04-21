Jacksonville Maintenance plans to complete overlay work on FM 2064 and start shouldering up. Rusk crews plan to perform edge repairs on FM 241 between FM 752 and US 69. Expect lane closures with traffic control managed by signage, flaggers and a pilot vehicle.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project
• Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville, southeast to SH 110
• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
• Cost: $13.7 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is prepping the right-of-way (ROW) and continuing drainage improvements. Expect daily lane closures. The project is adding passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.
US 69 Widening Project through Wells
• Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247
• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
• Cost: $17.6 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue cleanup activities and striping operations on the south end of the project using daily lane closures. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town.
US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville
• Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville
• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
• Cost: $507,099.00
• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue sidewalk and driveway construction. The southbound outside lane will be closed daily on this project to construct sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.
US 79 Widening Project
• Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
• Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
• Cost: $8.2 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will widen the roadway to add passing lanes.
US 79 Rehabilitation Project
• Limits: From 0.16 miles east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge
• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
• Cost: $8.2 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.
FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements
• Limits: From US 69 to 2.76 miles east of US 69 and from FM 316 east to Henderson/Van Zandt Co. line
• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
• Cost: $0.64 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
No work plans this week. The project will upgrade safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.
