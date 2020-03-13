Public and private schools throughout Cherokee County have opted to extend Spring Break an additional week, announcing cancellation of classes for week of March 16, according to releases from various school districts.
Staff and students from the Alto, New Summerfield, Rusk and Troup districts have been advised to remain at home; no information was available at press deadline for Wells ISD. Brook Hill School in Bullard also has extended its break through March 20, with no extracurricular activities planned.
Meanwhile, Troup ISD has opted to provide a free pick up lunch to all students during that time. Lunches will be available at the elementary campus between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Students will not be allowed inside facilities to eat.
Notices from the districts stated that each will reassess the situation, releasing additional information at 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, “if a decision will be made for a longer school closure. That decision will be made following another scheduled meeting with North East Texas Public Health and Smith and Cherokee County school district representatives.
“Additionally, all school events during this closure will be canceled and rescheduled as permitted – this includes all practices, rehearsals, games, or events. Effective immediately, all district facilities will be closed and will not be available for use during the district-wide closure,” they added.
Updates will be posted regularly on school websites and social media accounts as they are made available.
