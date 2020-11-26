The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office issued a public service announcement via Facebook on Friday, Nov. 20.
“We have had an increase in ATV thefts and car burglaries. Be sure to make sure your cars are locked. The thieves are just walking through the neighborhoods checking for doors unlocked. Make sure your ATV’s cannot be easily pushed away or hauled off.
If you have any information regarding any crimes in Cherokee County or if you see something suspicious, contact Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271.
