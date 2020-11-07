The Cherokee County sheriff’s office is participating in a No Shave November campaign for the first time, in an effort to raise funds for a Cherokee County charity.
Members of the sheriff’s office pay $50 each to participate in a beard growing contest. Winner of the contest chooses any charity within Cherokee County to donate collected funds. The department is accepting donations from the public to assist with the charitable donation.
Nikki Ray and Robyn Jackson, the two departmental secretaries, will judge the beards and determine the winner on Monday, Nov. 30.
Sheriff Brent Dickson is participating in the event and seemed confident of his chances at producing the best beard, saying, “I won’t win.”
Dickson gives credit for the No Shave November idea to Captain Jeremy Jackson, head of the patrol division.
As of Wednesday, Nov. 4, the department had collected about $900.
Sammie Isaac, of Isaac’s Wrecker Service LLC, has pledged the company to match the total collected through the No Shave November campaign and on Facebook, challenged other local businesses to participate in whatever way they were able.
Anyone wishing to donate to an as yet unnamed charity, can mail contributions to the sheriff’s office at 272 Underwood, Rusk, Texas, 75785. Write No Shave November on the memo line. If necessary, donations may also be picked up in person by Sheriff Dickson or Captain Jackson, by contacting the Cherokee County sheriff’s office at (903) 683-2271 to make arrangements.
