RUSK – In February, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office received 2,929 calls, of which 1,590 were 9-1-1 calls, with 1,556 calls dispatched to deputies. Of the calls received, 64 were alarm calls and 45 were fire calls.
Sheriff James Campbell presented the report during Tuesday’s Cherokee County Commissioner’s Court meeting.
According to the report:
• The county had an intake of 159 prisoners during February, and 181 prisoners were released.
• The average daily inmate population was 161.
• Seven prisoners awaited a TDCJ transfer, while eight prisoners were sent to TDCJ.
• No information was available for the total of number of civil processes served.
• A total of $1,924.59 was collected in fees.
• A total of 57,794 miles were driven by sheriff's officers.
• No juveniles were transported during this period.
• The department received 96 animal control calls/complaints, and 152 offense cases were reported.
Campbell's report also included a breakdown of 156 offenses handled by his office in February. They include: 24 CPS intake incidents, 15 reports of theft and 14 reports of assault/family violence.
The remainder of offenses were for a variety of things, with most having a handful of reports or less, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.