RUSK – During the month of March, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office received 3,026 calls, according to Sheriff James Campbell.
Of these, 1,929 were 9-1-1 calls, with 1,785 calls dispatched to deputies. Of the calls received, 50 were alarm calls and 47 were fire calls, he said during a recent Cherokee County Commissioners' Court meeting.
In March, the county had an intake of 164 prisoners, and 177 prisoners released. The average daily inmate population was 143. Three prisoners awaited a TDCJ transfer, while six were sent to TDCJ.
Also:
- A total of 156 civil processes were served, and a total of $11,396.03 was collected in fees.
- A total of 56,344 miles were driven by sheriff's officers.
- The sheriff's office received 142 animal control calls/complaints, and 157 offense cases were reported.
Campbell's report also included a breakdown of 179 offenses handled by his office during March. They include: 27 CPS intakes, and 18 reports each of assault/family violence and theft.
The remainder of offenses were for a variety of things, with most having a handful of reports or less, according to the sheriff's report.
